Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €163.32 ($189.90).

Volkswagen stock opened at €118.78 ($138.12) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €116.42 and a 200-day moving average of €158.48. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

