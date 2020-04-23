VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 819.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp cut their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

