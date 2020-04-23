Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.22 ($33.98).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €20.32 ($23.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.86. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

