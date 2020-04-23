ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get ViaSat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that ViaSat will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth about $49,167,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,796,000 after acquiring an additional 179,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,689,000 after acquiring an additional 152,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 85,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.