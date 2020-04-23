ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 4,740,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in ViaSat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.12. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

