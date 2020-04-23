Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 0.3%

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.37, approximately 1,357,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,986,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.69%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,123,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 159,269 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 206,123 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

