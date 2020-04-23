Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 892,700 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 14,100 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 297,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,624.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske acquired 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $3,980,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

VRTV opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Veritiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

