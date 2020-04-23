Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veoneer alerts:

NYSE VNE opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.