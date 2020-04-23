Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE VNE opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Veoneer Company Profile
Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.
