Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Trading Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s share price fell 3.6% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ventas traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $27.61, 1,592,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,554,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after purchasing an additional 860,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 172,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

