Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $63.92 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Varonis Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $8,928,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

