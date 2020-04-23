Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,214 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,584,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,919,000 after acquiring an additional 361,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,352,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,997,000 after buying an additional 165,079 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,987,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.