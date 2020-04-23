Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

