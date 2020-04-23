Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

