ValuEngine Upgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WETF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

WETF stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 177,099 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. Insiders purchased 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

