ValuEngine Upgrades Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to “Hold”

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MBCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

