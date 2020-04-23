ValuEngine Downgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Strong Sell

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

TECK opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

