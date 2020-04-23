ValuEngine Downgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to Strong Sell

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

NYSE SOL opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 679,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $699,534.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.