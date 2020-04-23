ValuEngine Downgrades Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Buy

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,066 shares in the company, valued at $277,454.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $163,760. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 48.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 229,757 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 856.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

