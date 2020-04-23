ValuEngine Downgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Buy

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,636,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 343,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.