USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.60, 18,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 203,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter.

In other USD Partners news, insider Dan Borgen bought 26,853 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,486.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ray Curry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 98.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

