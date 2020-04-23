US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,638 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of US Foods worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in US Foods by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.