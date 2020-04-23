US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson now has a $18.00 price target on the stock. US Concrete traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $14.84, approximately 42,373 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 603,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

USCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sidoti downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and have sold 750 shares valued at $15,865. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in US Concrete by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in US Concrete by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $7,478,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $265.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. US Concrete’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

