US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of US Concrete worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,460,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in US Concrete by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in US Concrete by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in US Concrete by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and sold 750 shares valued at $15,865. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $253.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.55.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

