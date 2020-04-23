US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Equitrans Midstream’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

ETRN opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,518,000 after acquiring an additional 87,168 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,111,000 after buying an additional 657,011 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522,311 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

