US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LNG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

In other Cheniere Energy news, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,554.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,036,000 after buying an additional 258,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 85,313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510,442 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

