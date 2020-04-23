US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.83%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

