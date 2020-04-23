Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $16.73, approximately 1,207,501 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,063,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,571 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

