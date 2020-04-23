Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

