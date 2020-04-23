United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 3,165,100 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 636,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,488,750. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.78. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $116.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

