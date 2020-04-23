United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

