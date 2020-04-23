Unilever’s (ULVR) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,500 ($46.04).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price target (down previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,495 ($59.13).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,243 ($55.81) on Monday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,423.65. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

In other Unilever news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders acquired a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,275 in the last three months.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

