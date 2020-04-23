Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Hold Rating from Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.07. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $137,539,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

