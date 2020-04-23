UDR (NYSE:UDR) Shares Down 1.6%

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $35.78, approximately 121,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,551,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

