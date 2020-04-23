UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 205 ($2.70). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.17% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.75 ($2.31).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 88.15 ($1.16) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.71.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley bought 132,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.