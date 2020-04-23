UBS Group Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €44.20 ($51.40) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.15.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

