UBS Group Reiterates “€12.70” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock opened at €11.31 ($13.15) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.09. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.