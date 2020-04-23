UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Vista Outdoor worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $521.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.