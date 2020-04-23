UBS Group AG Raises Stake in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of CAI International worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CAI International by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CAI International by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE CAI opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. CAI International Inc has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.98.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). CAI International had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

