UBS Group AG Raises Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of American Public Education worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.71. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

