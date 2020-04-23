UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 237.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,530,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 234,230 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 555,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,485 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 249,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.60. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,409,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 954,174 shares in the company, valued at $45,733,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $1,323,770.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,441.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,851 shares of company stock worth $21,147,512 over the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

