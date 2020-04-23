UBS Group AG Has $570,000 Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Napco Security Technologies worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2,238.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NSSC opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $286.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $661,251.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,507.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

