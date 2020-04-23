UBS Group AG Cuts Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Ecology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 233,941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in US Ecology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in US Ecology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $930.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.