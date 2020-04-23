UBS Group AG Buys 6,128 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

