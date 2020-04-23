UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1,131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Iamgold Corp has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

