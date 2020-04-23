UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

