Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Neutral”

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

