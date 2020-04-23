Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 3,138,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 18.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $716,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.