Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Truist Financial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

