Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 1,485,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.