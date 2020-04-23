TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $313.35 and last traded at $305.80, approximately 27,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 983,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.40.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.52 and a 200-day moving average of $525.43. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,166 shares of company stock worth $25,207,657 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

